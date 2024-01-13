en English
Politics

Senator Lankford’s Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Senator Lankford’s Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal

In an audacious political maneuver, Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, is rallying to secure a majority of the minority in Senate GOP for an immigration and border deal. His objective is to garner support from at least 25 of the 49 GOP senators, a move he believes could sway Speaker Mike Johnson to consider a substantial emergency spending bill, inclusive of Ukraine aid. This strategic move aims to circumvent a conservative backlash, and it’s inspired by the Hastert Rule, a House strategy where legislation is brought to the floor only when it has the majority’s support.

Challenging the Status Quo: The Lankford Rule

Lankford, in his bid to alter the standard for Senate Republicans, has been meeting with House Republicans to discuss his intentions. He’s clear about not backing a border deal that merely surpasses the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster, opting instead for a more robust GOP consensus. However, his task is fraught with challenges given the initial opposition from approximately 10 Senate Republicans linked to the Ukraine funding aspects of the deal.

A Complex Tapestry of Support and Opposition

Closed-door briefings among Senate Republicans have revealed three distinct factions: clear supporters, clear opponents, and a significant number of undecided members proceeding with caution. These undecided members are wary of committing to a deal that might be blocked by the House. Despite the opposition, Lankford’s reputation as a respected conservative and his history of bipartisan efforts, including a failed 2018 border security deal, amplify the intricacy of his current endeavor.

Bipartisan Efforts: Navigating a Tense Political Landscape

Joining Lankford in this high-stakes negotiation are Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema, who managed to broker a bipartisan gun safety agreement against odds in 2022. Murphy aligns with Lankford’s viewpoint that a successful bill would necessitate considerable Republican support, unlike their previous gun bill that had minimal GOP votes.

The fate of Lankford’s efforts remains shrouded in uncertainty until the bill is finalized and subjected to a vote count. As we watch these negotiations unfold, the potential emergence of the ‘Lankford Rule’ may signal a transformative shift in Senate GOP negotiations, underscoring the dynamics of power, ambition, and the potential for seismic shifts in the political order.

Politics United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

