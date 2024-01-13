en English
Politics

Senator Lankford’s Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, is introducing a novel approach to the Senate GOP’s handling of border and immigration legislation. By seeking to gain the majority support of the minority rather than simply the majority of the majority as the informal Hastert Rule dictates, Lankford is breaking new ground within the party’s legislative strategy.

Aiming for a Strong Republican Consensus

The senator’s objective is to muster support from no less than 25 of the 49 GOP senators for a border and immigration deal. His intention is not merely to scrape by with the minimum votes required to overcome a filibuster, but to establish a robust Republican consensus. Lankford believes that such a consensus could persuade the House Speaker to take up an emergency spending bill that includes Ukraine aid.

Divisions within the Senate GOP

As recent negotiations unfolded, it became clear that Senate Republicans were split into three factions: those in favor of the deal, those against it, and the undecided, who were apprehensive about the potential fallout from backing a border agreement that might be blocked by the House. It is within this politically charged atmosphere that Lankford is striving to build support.

Undeterred by Challenges

Lankford’s efforts are particularly noteworthy given his conservative credentials and his history of involvement in bipartisan negotiations. Despite possible opposition from influential figures such as former President Donald Trump and the differing stances within the Republican party, Lankford remains undeterred. He continues to collaborate with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) in an attempt to reach a deal.

However, the outcome remains uncertain. Lankford himself concedes that GOP support cannot be definitively confirmed until the senators have had the opportunity to read the finalized bill text. The political landscape is fraught with difficulty, but through it all, Lankford remains committed to his goal: a majority-supported border and immigration deal within the Senate GOP.

Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

