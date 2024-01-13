Senator Lankford’s Innovative Approach to Bipartisan Immigration Deal

In the political arena of the United States, a novel strategy is being crafted by Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma. Pursuing a bipartisan border and immigration deal, Lankford aims to secure the backing of a majority of the minority in the Senate GOP, specifically at least 25 out of the 49 Republican senators.

The Lankford Rule vs. The Hastert Rule

His approach, potentially christened as the ‘Lankford Rule’, is a deviation from the informal ‘Hastert Rule’ that the House GOP has been abiding by. The latter stipulates moving forward only with legislation that has the majority support of the majority. Lankford, on the contrary, is not merely looking to pass the border deal with the bare minimum votes required to break a filibuster. His goal is to secure broader GOP support, thereby influencing the House, and more importantly, Speaker Mike Johnson, to pass a significant emergency spending bill with Ukraine aid without igniting a conservative rebellion.

Building a Consensus

Lankford recently met with House Republicans to discuss his plans and stressed the importance of garnering more substantial Republican support. However, the Senate GOP is divided, with clear supporters, determined opponents, and a large group of undecided members who are wary of pledging support to a deal that might not secure House approval. The negotiations led by Lankford are ongoing, with no whip count until the final text of the bill is brought to light.

Key Players and Potential Outcomes

Despite not having brokered a major deal yet, Lankford enjoys respect within the Capitol for his conservative stance and his willingness to engage in bipartisan efforts. The outcome of the primary season could potentially influence his current efforts, especially if former President Donald Trump excels. Senators Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent from Arizona, are also part of the negotiations with Lankford. They had previously cooperated on a bipartisan gun safety agreement.

With negotiations still underway and the political landscape prone to swift changes, the fate of the ‘Lankford Rule’ and its potential impact on future immigration legislation remains to be seen.