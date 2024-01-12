Senator Lankford’s Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics

In an unprecedented move, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) is navigating the tumultuous terrain of border and immigration policy, seeking a compromise that could alter the course of Senate GOP politics. This initiative, dubbed the Lankford Rule, echoes of the Hastert Rule’s influence in the House, though with its unique twist.

Striving for Majority Support

The Senator’s strategic approach veers from conventional Senate politics, as he aims to secure the support of at least 25 out of the 49 Republican senators. This strategy, while ambitious, allows for potential cooperation with the Democratic majority. Lankford believes that achieving this level of agreement amongst Republicans could sway Speaker Mike Johnson into passing a substantial emergency spending bill, inclusive of Ukraine aid, without inciting a conservative backlash.

Avoiding the Filibustering Pitfall

What sets Lankford’s plan apart is its careful sidestepping of the bare minimum 60 votes required to ward off a filibuster. The Senator is not depending on a fragile alliance of Democrats and a scarce few Republicans. Instead, he is undertaking the monumental task of unifying diverse factions within the party, including confident supporters, outright opponents, and those teetering on the edge of indecision due to potential fallout from endorsing a deal that may not pass the House.

A Reputation for Negotiation

Lankford’s reputation as a respected, conservative, yet non-extremist, senator underscores his efforts. His involvement in bipartisan negotiations, such as the 2018 border security discussions that ultimately didn’t hold, lends credibility to his current initiative. Working in concert with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Lankford remains hopeful, though the success of the legislation remains uncertain until its finalization.

The news comes alongside a message from the Electronic Payments Coalition expressing their disapproval of the Durbin Marshall credit card bill. The proposed legislation on border and immigration policies is expected to spur intense debate in the Senate, reflecting the complexity and contentiousness of these issues.