en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Senator Lankford’s Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Senator Lankford’s Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics

In an unprecedented move, Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) is navigating the tumultuous terrain of border and immigration policy, seeking a compromise that could alter the course of Senate GOP politics. This initiative, dubbed the Lankford Rule, echoes of the Hastert Rule’s influence in the House, though with its unique twist.

Striving for Majority Support

The Senator’s strategic approach veers from conventional Senate politics, as he aims to secure the support of at least 25 out of the 49 Republican senators. This strategy, while ambitious, allows for potential cooperation with the Democratic majority. Lankford believes that achieving this level of agreement amongst Republicans could sway Speaker Mike Johnson into passing a substantial emergency spending bill, inclusive of Ukraine aid, without inciting a conservative backlash.

Avoiding the Filibustering Pitfall

What sets Lankford’s plan apart is its careful sidestepping of the bare minimum 60 votes required to ward off a filibuster. The Senator is not depending on a fragile alliance of Democrats and a scarce few Republicans. Instead, he is undertaking the monumental task of unifying diverse factions within the party, including confident supporters, outright opponents, and those teetering on the edge of indecision due to potential fallout from endorsing a deal that may not pass the House.

A Reputation for Negotiation

Lankford’s reputation as a respected, conservative, yet non-extremist, senator underscores his efforts. His involvement in bipartisan negotiations, such as the 2018 border security discussions that ultimately didn’t hold, lends credibility to his current initiative. Working in concert with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), Lankford remains hopeful, though the success of the legislation remains uncertain until its finalization.

The news comes alongside a message from the Electronic Payments Coalition expressing their disapproval of the Durbin Marshall credit card bill. The proposed legislation on border and immigration policies is expected to spur intense debate in the Senate, reflecting the complexity and contentiousness of these issues.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
9 seconds ago
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
On the night of September 8, 2022, the world bid farewell to a beloved monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The last days of the Queen’s life, marked by her unwavering commitment to duty even in the face of declining health, are a testament to her dedication and strength. Duty Above All After the resignation of Boris
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
6 mins ago
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
10 mins ago
Brooklyn Lawmakers Urge MTA to Improve Traffic Plans for Verrazzano Bridge Closures
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
3 mins ago
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
4 mins ago
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
4 mins ago
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
8 seconds
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
10 seconds
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
21 seconds
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
34 seconds
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
38 seconds
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
3 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
3 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
4 mins
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
4 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app