Politics

Senator Lankford’s Ambitious Bid for GOP Majority Support for Border and Immigration Deal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) is orchestrating a strategic maneuver in the Senate, one that might be fondly referred to as the ‘Lankford Rule’ in the future. His objective? To secure the endorsement of a majority of GOP senators for a border and immigration deal. Unlike the Hastert Rule, which advocates for legislation with the majority of the majority’s support, Lankford’s strategy aims to amass a formidable Republican majority to back the deal.

Striving for a GOP Majority

Lankford’s ambition is not an easy one. He faces the Herculean task of persuading about two-thirds of undecided GOP senators. In recent Senate Republican briefings, a triad of factions has emerged: proponents, opponents, and a cautious group of undecided senators wary of supporting a border deal that could be stonewalled in the House.

Despite the challenge, Lankford, respected within the Capitol for his conservative credentials, remains undeterred. In the past, he has participated in bipartisan negotiations, although a major deal has eluded him. This time, he is joined by Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).

Stakes and Allies

Murphy, a veteran of a successful bipartisan gun safety agreement in 2022, is hopeful yet acknowledges the arduous nature of the task. Meanwhile, Sinema brings a reputation for centrism and bipartisanship to the table. The trio’s collaboration could potentially shift the balance in favor of the proposed border and immigration deal.

However, Lankford insists that it’s too soon to count votes. The senator argues that a definitive text of the deal needs to be in place before the decisive moment of casting votes. This suggests that the deal’s fate is still hanging in the balance.

Implications and Concurrent Negotiations

The ongoing border and immigration deal negotiations are unfolding alongside talks on a significant emergency spending bill, which includes aid for Ukraine. The outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications, affecting not only the domestic political landscape but also international relations and humanitarian aid.

The shadow of a potential impeachment move against Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas by House Republicans also looms over these negotiations, adding another layer of complexity to an already intricate situation.

In essence, Senator Lankford’s endeavor to secure GOP majority support for the border and immigration deal is more than a political strategy. It’s a testament to the intricate dance of diplomacy, negotiation, and decision-making that underpins the democratic process.

Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

