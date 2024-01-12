en English
Politics

Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:28 pm EST
Senator James Lankford (R-Okla.) is actively seeking to craft a comprehensive border and immigration deal that could garner the support of a majority of the Republican minority in the Senate. This high-stakes political move is seen as an attempt to convince Speaker Mike Johnson to pass a significant emergency spending bill that includes Ukraine aid, without igniting a conservative rebellion.

Lankford’s Strategy

In a calculated strategy, Lankford has met with House Republicans to communicate his intention. He does not merely aim to achieve the 60-vote threshold necessary to break a filibuster, but to secure substantial Republican support. During a Senate Republican briefing, three factions surfaced: those clearly in favor, those clearly opposed, and a significant number of undecided senators, cautious about supporting a border deal that may be obstructed by the House.

Respected for His Conservative Stance

Lankford is a potent figure in this political scenario, respected across the aisle for his conservative stance. He has participated in bipartisan discussions in the past, though he has yet to secure a major deal. The senator is currently collaborating with Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), who have previously negotiated a bipartisan gun safety agreement.

Uncertain Outcome

While Murphy remains optimistic about the negotiations, he acknowledges the uphill battle, given the number of Republicans starting as firm opponents. However, the final position of GOP senators will remain a mystery until the text of the bill is completed and read. The newsletter also indicates a growing confidence among House Republicans regarding the potential impeachment of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

