Senator Kyrsten Sinema: On Negotiating the Border Security Deal

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, now an Independent, made a significant public appearance on a Sunday show on February 4, 2024, shedding light on her activities in the political landscape. The interview, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, showcased Sinema's willingness to engage with the public and communicate about her political activities, particularly about a recent deal she helped negotiate.

The Border Security Deal

Although the content of the deal was not initially specified, it was revealed that Sinema had played a crucial role as a negotiator of a border security agreement. The deal aims to end the practice of 'catch and release,' where migrants are detained and then released while awaiting a hearing in an immigration court. The new law, which Sinema helped negotiate, calls for a swift and immediate interview to assess the eligibility of individuals seeking asylum. Those failing to meet the asylum criteria will be promptly sent back to their countries.

Collaboration and Legislation

Sinema worked alongside Senators James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) to negotiate this deal. The agreement gives the government the authority to automatically reject migrants trying to enter the US once crossings exceed 5,000 in a day. Sinema highlighted that the law allows for a border shutdown at 4,000 approaches to prevent an overload. Her goal is to deter economic migrants and to prevent the asylum system's exploitation by processing claims swiftly.

The Impact of Border Security Deal

Through this interview, Sinema's commitment to addressing the border crisis and crafting impactful legislation for border security became evident. Her emphasis was not on her potential reelection bid but on policy solutions that matter to her state and the nation. The border security deal, along with her efforts to address the border crisis, has stirred discussions about the implications of this legislation. The deal, she believes, will make a tangible difference.