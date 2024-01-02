en English
Politics

Senator Kennedy Blasts Biden Over Falling Approval, Southern Border Crisis

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Senator Kennedy Blasts Biden Over Falling Approval, Southern Border Crisis

Renowned for his vivid language and incisive critiques, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy recently aimed his characteristic rhetoric at President Joe Biden. This came in the wake of Biden attributing his plummeting approval ratings to the media and his handling of border security issues. Kennedy’s critiques are typically in response to actions from Congress or the administration that he finds objectionable.

Senator Kennedy’s Sharp Critique

Following an interview on Fox News with Jesse Watters, which occurred after a visit to Mexico by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to discuss amnesty, Senator Kennedy made his latest criticism public. He expressed his belief that President Biden’s unpopularity in Louisiana originates from the state’s citizens’ discernment and their unfavorable view of the Biden administration. The senator also attributed the southern border crisis to the president’s actions, adding his own unique flair to the serious matter, often inciting laughter despite the gravity of the issues.

The Democrats’ Dilemma

President Biden is currently navigating through a labyrinth of challenges to keep Democrats united as the 2024 elections approach. He faces internal party disagreements on matters ranging from Israel to the border crisis. In the face of these challenges, Democrats are scrambling to maintain control of the House and Senate. Simultaneously, Biden’s low approval ratings and electability are under scrutiny.

The Tug of War Over Biden’s Approval Ratings

Democrats are voicing concerns over President Biden’s low approval ratings, coupled with the looming possibility of losing to former President Trump in the 2024 election. Despite the disquiet, some Democrats argue that Biden should be commended for the improving economy. They anticipate that his fortunes will brighten in the run-up to the election. Allies of Biden counter criticism from former President Obama’s senior adviser and polls showing Trump in the lead. They argue that the president has been historically underestimated and is known for accomplishing comebacks. They believe that the economy will eventually serve as an asset for him in 2024, even if it is not drawing in voters at the moment.

Politics United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

