Politics

Senator Karen Keiser Imparts Legislative Wisdom in New Published Book

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:32 pm EST
Senator Karen Keiser Imparts Legislative Wisdom in New Published Book

After an illustrious 25-year legislative career, Washington state Senator Karen Keiser is sharing her insights into the legislative process in a new book. The veteran lawmaker, who is about to begin her 28th term, has penned ‘Getting Elected is the Easy Part: Working and Winning in the State Legislature,’ a guide for newly elected lawmakers as state legislatures across the country kick off their 2024 sessions.

Turning Campaign Promises into Legislation

Keiser’s book offers practical advice on a range of topics, including how to transform campaign pledges into tangible laws. She also shares strategies for cultivating trust with fellow legislators, managing work-life balance, and tackling issues of sexual discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A Career Spanning Decades

Keiser’s political journey began in the Washington House of Representatives in 1996. She moved to the Senate in 2001, where she now serves as president pro tempore. During her tenure, Keiser has played significant roles in chairing committees and implementing impactful policies. Among her achievements is her contribution to the Affordable Care Act, instituting a paid family and medical leave program, and setting a cap on insulin costs.

Keiser’s Take on the Legislative Process

In a recent interview with Route Fifty, Keiser looked back at her early days in the legislature. She underscored the importance of bipartisan efforts and reflected on the legislature’s evolution in terms of demographics and priorities. Keiser emphasized the need for state legislatures to step up to the plate, especially when the Congress grapples with governance hurdles.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

