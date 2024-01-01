en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Senator John Fetterman: A Tale of Triumph Over Depression

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Senator John Fetterman: A Tale of Triumph Over Depression

On a chilly winter day in February 2023, Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The towering political figure wasn’t battling a physical ailment, but a relentless, pervasive sense of despair. His struggle with clinical depression, a battle he fought in the shadows, had led him to this point.

Unmasking the Internal Strife

In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker, Fetterman laid bare his private struggle. Despite a resounding electoral victory in December 2022, he grappled with an insidious sadness that kept him confined to his bed, perplexing and worrying his family. A ‘slow burn,’ as Fetterman described it, that had been smoldering since his stroke in May 2022, and had been fueled by the pressures of public life and the trials of stroke recovery, including the struggle with basic conversations.

A Crucial Intervention

The turning point came when he found himself contemplating self-harm. It was a shocking realization that signaled the urgent need for intervention. Despite fears that seeking treatment could spell the end of his political career, Fetterman decided to prioritize his mental health. He credits a visit from his children during his stay at Walter Reed as a pivotal moment in his healing journey.

Emerging Stronger, Sparking Conversations

Fetterman’s treatment was successful, and by March 31, his depression was declared in remission. The Senator has since become vocal about mental health, making a concerted effort to destigmatize mental health issues. He encourages others grappling with similar issues to seek help, expressing gratitude for the support he received from both Democratic and Republican colleagues in the Senate. Despite criticism he faces on various other fronts, his candor about his mental health struggles has been met with respect, not contention, among his peers.

0
Health Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock

By Geeta Pillai

Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism

By BNN Correspondents

Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution

By BNN Correspondents

Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Hea ...
@Health · 28 mins
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Hea ...
heart comment 0
Lizzie Cundy’s Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare

By BNN Correspondents

Artificial Intelligence: The New Frontier in Healthcare
2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers

By Rafia Tasleem

2024: A Year of Health & Fitness Revolution, Bolstered by High-Tech Trackers
UK Farmer’s Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat

By BNN Correspondents

UK Farmer's Innovative Approach: Turning Dairy Farm into Mental Health Retreat
Latest Headlines
World News
Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest
55 seconds
Felix Tshisekedi Re-elected Congo President Amid Controversy and Unrest
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
5 mins
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted after Offering Aid: A New Year's Day Shock
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
12 mins
Crucial 'Do-or-Die' Year for Fremantle and West Coast Players in AFL 2024 Season
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
13 mins
John Howard's Intervention Blocked Carbon Trading Scheme: 2003 Cabinet Papers Reveal
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
17 mins
Ravens Decimate Dolphins 56-19: Miami's AFC East Dreams Hang in the Balance
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
18 mins
Capitol Hill Lawmakers Share New Year Resolutions for 2024: A Glimpse Into Personal Aspirations and National Hopes
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
19 mins
Nottingham Trent University and JawSense Develop Headband to Combat Bruxism
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
21 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
21 mins
Practical Home Improvements for Enhanced Comfort and Well-being
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
24 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
31 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app