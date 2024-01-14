Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race

In a significant political development, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential election.

This endorsement comes ahead of any of the Republican caucus or primary events, including the Iowa caucuses.

This move by Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, lends significant weight to Trump’s campaign.

This endorsement arrives despite the chaotic scenes witnessed at the Capitol on January 6th, where Trump supporters vandalized Risch’s private office.