Politics

Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race

In a significant political development, Senator Jim Risch of Idaho has publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential election.

This endorsement comes ahead of any of the Republican caucus or primary events, including the Iowa caucuses.

This move by Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, lends significant weight to Trump’s campaign.

This endorsement arrives despite the chaotic scenes witnessed at the Capitol on January 6th, where Trump supporters vandalized Risch’s private office.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

