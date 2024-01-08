en English
Politics

Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Senator Jeanne Shaheen Misquotes Benjamin Franklin, Ignites Social Media Criticism

In the heart of American governance lies an inherent distinction between ‘democracy’ and ‘republic.’ The Founding Fathers, in their sagacious vision, embedded a constitutional republic, as etched in the Pledge of Allegiance. This robust framework fosters checks and balances, safeguards minority rights, and ardently adheres to the rule of law. Nevertheless, the term ‘democracy’ has often found favor with some Democrats, including New Hampshire Senator Jeanne Shaheen.

Misquotation Sparks Controversy

Recently, Senator Shaheen was at the epicenter of a social media uproar when she misquoted Benjamin Franklin’s famed saying, ‘A republic, if you can keep it,’ as ‘A democracy, if you can keep it,’ in the context of the January 6, 2021 Capitol events. This misquotation ignited a wave of criticism on social media platforms, with users swiftly correcting her and expressing disapproval. Some users even took a satirical approach, jabbing at her grasp of historical facts.

The Franklin Quote: A Closer Look

The quote originated from an interaction between Franklin and Elizabeth Willing Powell, where Franklin underscored the imperative of preserving a republic. The exact circumstances surrounding the quote remain somewhat ambiguous, but the words, as documented by Dr. James McHenry, have remained a constant throughout history. They resonate the importance of maintaining a republic over a pure democracy, highlighting the essence of American governance.

America’s Identity as a Republic

Despite the ongoing debates and periodic misunderstandings, America’s identity as a republic, as opposed to a pure democracy, remains unequivocal. The essence of a republic is ingrained in the Constitution, reflecting the wisdom of the Founding Fathers and their intent to create a nation that champions the rule of law, protects minority rights, and ensures a system of checks and balances. While the term ‘democracy’ may be used interchangeably in colloquial discourse, the principles of a republic continue to guide America’s constitutional framework.

Politics United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

