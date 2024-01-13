Senator James Lankford’s ‘Lankford Rule’: A New Legislative Approach

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford is working to establish a new legislative approach, termed as the ‘Lankford Rule,’ with an aim to garner the backing of the majority of Senate minority for a border and immigration deal. This strategy diverges from the ‘Hastert Rule’ of the House GOP, which only considers legislation supported by the majority of their majority. Lankford’s method involves convincing a minimum of 25 out of the 49 Republican senators to endorse a proposal, in the hopes that such bipartisan backing could drive a significant emergency spending bill, including aid for Ukraine, without setting off a conservative revolt in the House.

‘Lankford Rule’ – A New Approach

Senator Lankford’s tactic is a noteworthy departure from traditional legislative processes. His focus is not on winning a simple majority, but on rallying a majority of the minority. This approach requires bipartisan support and bridges the political divide, an increasingly rare phenomenon in today’s polarized political landscape. Nevertheless, this strategy is fraught with challenges, given the current divided state of the Senate GOP. The Republicans fall into three categories: those in favor of the deal, those against it, and the undecided who are apprehensive about endorsing a deal that might not pass in the House.

Lankford’s Credibility and Negotiation Challenges

James Lankford’s credible stature and his conservative credentials lend considerable weight to his negotiations. However, his task is far from easy. His present efforts echo his role in the 2018 border security discussions, which eventually flopped due to resistance from then-President Donald Trump. The ongoing negotiation includes Senators Chris Murphy (D-Conn) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz), who previously clinched a bipartisan gun safety agreement. Murphy supports Lankford’s belief that only a bill that wins over most Republicans will succeed.

Uncertainty Surrounds the Outcome

The level of uncertainty surrounding the negotiations remains high. Despite his best efforts, Lankford cannot assure GOP support until the bill’s text is finalized and open to his peers’ review. As the negotiations persist, the possibility of reaching a compromise that could gain as many as 70 votes in the Senate remains to be seen. Ultimately, the ‘Lankford Rule’ represents a bold attempt to bridge the partisan divide in the Senate and pass impactful legislation through a challenging political landscape.