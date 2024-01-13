en English
Politics

Senator James Lankford’s Bipartisan Strategy: Chasing Consensus on Capitol Hill

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
While the Capitol reverberates with the din of political discord, one figure stands out for his determined pursuit of consensus. Senator James Lankford, an influential Republican from Oklahoma, is meticulously crafting a bipartisan border and immigration deal. He navigates the labyrinth of Senate politics, aiming to secure substantial support from the GOP minority, which could potentially sway the House to consider a sizable emergency spending bill, inclusive of Ukraine aid.

Strategy Contrasts Hastert Rule

Lankford’s approach is a calculated deviation from the Hastert Rule—an informal GOP practice of considering legislation only when it enjoys majority support within the majority party. His strategy eschews a tightrope victory that relies on the backing of 51 Democrats and a mere 10 Republicans. The Senator is instead in quest of broad Republican endorsement.

Respected Conservative Figure

Known for his conservative stance, Lankford’s credibility echoes through the Capitol’s corridors. His mettle has been tested and proven, as seen when he triumphed over a primary opponent endorsed by heavyweights like Ted Cruz and Sarah Palin. A glance at his political history reveals his expertise in bipartisan negotiations—in 2018, he engaged in a failed border security deal that, despite its outcome, demonstrated his tenacity.

Collaborative Effort

Currently, Lankford is working closely with Senators Chris Murphy and Kyrsten Sinema. The trio has a proven track record of securing bipartisan agreements, including a significant gun safety agreement in 2022. Amid the tumult of political wrangling and the uncertainty of securing sufficient GOP support, the discussions continue unabated. The goal? A consensus that resonates with a significant faction of Republican senators.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

    © 2023 BNN
