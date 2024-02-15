Senator Imee Marcos Opposes Constitutional Amendments: Alleges Bribery in PI Signature Campaign

On a day dedicated to romance and affection, the atmosphere in a Senate hearing on electoral reforms was anything but. Senator Imee Marcos, in a poignant address on Valentine's Day, expressed her staunch opposition to the ongoing people's initiative (PI) for constitutional amendments. The stage was set against the backdrop of a nation at a crossroads, with the specter of constitutional change looming large. At the heart of the controversy, a significant budget allocation for the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKKAP) and questions about the integrity of the PI's signature campaign added layers of complexity to an already charged debate.

The Heart of the Controversy

The crux of Senator Marcos's opposition lies in what she perceives as the premature and poorly executed attempt at amending the nation's charter. Despite her open-mindedness towards charter change through either a constituent assembly (con-ass) or a constitutional convention (con-con), Marcos voiced concerns over the current PI's lack of a robust legal foundation and questionable timing. Her skepticism extended to the allocation of a whopping P26.7 billion for the AKKAP in the 2024 General Appropriations Act—a move she criticized for its opacity and potential for misuse. The senator highlighted an unsettling revelation that senators were kept in the dark about the budget insertion, underscoring her apprehension towards the prioritization of funds away from critical sectors such as education and agriculture.

Allegations of Bribery and Misinformation

In an even more damning accusation, Senator Marcos alleged the office of the Speaker was involved in distributing P20 million to congressional districts to bankroll the PI signature campaign across the nation. This claim paints a troubling picture of deception and misinformation, with Marcos condemning the tactics used to gather support for the constitutional amendments. Her fierce critique not only challenges the legitimacy of the PI but also casts a shadow over the administration's commitment to transparent and ethical governance. The senator's resolve to confront any threats to her family's "second chance" at leading the country underscores the high stakes involved in this political confrontation.

A Call for Unity and Prioritization

Amidst the turmoil, Senior Deputy Speaker Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. made a plea to Senator Marcos, urging her to throw her support behind her brother, President Bongbong Marcos, in his endeavors to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. However, despite the familial ties, Senator Marcos remains unmoved in her stance, prioritizing the nation's immediate needs over constitutional amendments. Her critique extends to the People's Initiative for Constitutional Amendments, which she urges President Marcos to halt, signaling a rift that transcends political and familial loyalties. Marcos's advocacy for transparency, coupled with her concerns over the AKKAP budget allocation, reflects a broader call to ensure government funds are channeled towards empowering the country's most vulnerable sectors.

In a narrative that intertwines political intrigue with a familial drama, Senator Imee Marcos's Valentine's Day declaration sets a defiant tone against a backdrop of constitutional debate and budgetary concerns. Her stand against the People's Initiative for Constitutional Amendments, amid allegations of bribery and misuse of government funds, underscores the complex web of interests and loyalties at play. As the nation watches on, the unfolding story serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between governance, transparency, and the enduring quest for political integrity.