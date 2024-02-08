Senator Imee Marcos Leads Cash Aid Distribution to Thousands in Angeles City and Baliwag

In a heartwarming display of public service, Philippine Senator Maria Imelda Josefa "Imee" Marcos spearheaded the distribution of cash assistance to thousands of residents in Angeles City and Baliwag on February 7. This initiative, part of the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals In Crisis Situations (AICS) program, aims to provide a social safety net for individuals and families grappling with unforeseen crises.

A Helping Hand in Angeles City

Angeles City witnessed an outpouring of support as Senator Marcos and Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. oversaw the distribution of PHP 3,000 each to 1,447 indigent residents. This marked the second batch of beneficiaries, following a previous distribution in November 2022 that aided 1,063 residents.

In addition to the cash assistance, the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center received PHP 1 million in medical assistance for indigent patients, courtesy of Senator Marcos's initiative. This gesture underscores the Senator's commitment to ensuring access to healthcare for all, especially those most in need.

Baliwag's Turn for Relief

Senator Marcos's mission of compassion then proceeded to Baliwag City, where she was joined by Mayor Ferdie Estrella and other local officials in distributing cash assistance to 2,000 beneficiaries. This group included displaced market vendors and force multipliers who have been severely impacted by recent crises.

The local government units (LGUs) of Baliwag expressed their deep appreciation to Senator Marcos and the DSWD for their unwavering support. This collaborative effort serves as a testament to the power of unity in times of adversity.

AICS: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Crises

The Assistance to Individuals In Crisis Situations (AICS) program stands as a beacon of hope for many Filipinos facing unexpected hardships. Whether it's illness, the death of a family member, or other emergencies, the AICS program offers crucial aid to help individuals and families regain their footing and rebuild their lives.

As the sun set on February 7, the collective sigh of relief from the beneficiaries in Angeles City and Baliwag was palpable. Senator Imee Marcos's leadership in this endeavor has not only provided much-needed financial assistance but has also instilled a renewed sense of hope and resilience among the communities she serves.

In these challenging times, acts of kindness and compassion shine brighter than ever. Through the AICS program, Senator Marcos continues to make a significant difference in the lives of countless Filipinos, one family at a time.