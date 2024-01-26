Senator Hawley Calls on Oscars to Recognize Nuclear Test Victims Amid 'Oppenheimer' Acclaim

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to bring attention to the plight of Americans seeking compensation for their exposure to nuclear testing, particularly in light of the Oscar nominations received by Christopher Nolan's biopic "Oppenheimer."

Despite securing 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, the film does not address the persistent struggles of those affected by the nuclear tests.

Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act

Joining forces with Senators Eric Schmitt, Ben Ray Lujan, and Mike Crapo, Hawley presented an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. This amendment aimed to broaden the scope of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA), including those currently not covered such as residents of Missouri and New Mexico. Although the Senate passed the amendment with a significant majority, it was surprisingly excluded from the final NDAA.

RECA's Limited Compensation Coverage

The RECA, a three-decade-old law, offers compensation for radiation exposure resulting from WWII-era tests and uranium mining. However, it leaves out several areas affected by these activities. In 2022, President Biden signed a two-year extension of RECA, yet the proposed amendment for further expansion and extension was notably missing.

Strong Criticism and Call for Justice

This omission has sparked strong criticism from its sponsors, including Hawley, who termed it a 'major betrayal' of citizens affected by nuclear testing. As the nation and the world focus on the achievements of the film "Oppenheimer," Hawley's plea serves as a stark reminder of the real-world implications of the science and history it portrays. It is a call for justice and recognition, a call for the entertainment industry to acknowledge the suffering and struggles of those whose lives were irrevocably changed by the events depicted in the film.