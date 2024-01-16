Senator Grassley Hospitalized, Contempt Vote against Hunter Biden Postponed, and Protests Erupt in Washington

Senator Chuck Grassley, at the ripe age of 90, is currently being treated in a Washington area hospital for an infection. His office recently released a statement confirming his well-being and intent to return to work as soon as his doctors permit. Grassley, a stalwart of American politics, has been serving in office since 1981.

Postponement of Contempt Vote against Hunter Biden

In the House of Representatives, Republicans have temporarily halted their attempts to hold Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, in contempt of Congress. The decision comes as negotiations continue towards a potential closed-door deposition. The House Rules Committee has chosen not to bring a contempt resolution to a vote as they work on rescheduling Hunter Biden's compliance with a subpoena.

A Change in Stance

This development is interesting considering the recent reversal by Hunter Biden's legal team, who had previously indicated he would not comply with the subpoena. Now they have changed their stance, stating that he will adhere to a new subpoena. Republican investigators view Hunter Biden as a pivotal witness in their impeachment inquiry into President Biden, focusing on the Biden family's business dealings. However, the investigators have yet to unearth direct evidence implicating President Biden in any actions that would benefit his family's business operations.

Protests and Arrests

Meanwhile, the Cannon House Office Building became the epicenter of protests, with a surge of demonstrators advocating for a ceasefire and expressing solidarity with Gaza amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. In response, the Capitol Police arrested approximately 130 individuals for illegal protesting.

White House Invitation

In terms of national security, President Joe Biden has extended an invitation to congressional leaders to deliberate on negotiations for a spending bill aimed at assisting Ukraine, among other priorities. The discussions also include the possibility of bipartisan agreements on border and immigration policy restrictions. Expected attendees at the White House meeting include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.