Senator Graham Declares UNRWA 'Dead' to U.S., Calls for Palestinian Education Overhaul

In a bold statement during his visit to Jerusalem, GOP Senator Lindsey Graham announced that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is 'dead to the Congress' and 'dead to the United States,' citing long-standing concerns over the agency's role in perpetuating anti-Israeli sentiments among Palestinian refugees. Graham's remarks come amid heightened scrutiny following the involvement of some UNRWA employees in recent attacks against Israel, sparking a broader conversation about the future of Palestinian education and governance.

Advertisment

UNRWA Under Fire

Graham criticized the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA for fostering a curriculum that incites violence against Jews, calling for a drastic overhaul of the Palestinian educational system. 'For decades now, Palestinian children have been taught through UNRWA and other agencies to kill all the Jews,' Graham highlighted, underscoring the urgent need for reform. The senator's comments reflect growing concerns among U.S. lawmakers about the efficacy and intentions behind UNRWA's educational programs, with calls for accountability and transparency in how U.S. taxpayer dollars are utilized.

Shift in U.S.-Palestinian Relations

Advertisment

The senator also touched upon the broader implications of his stance for U.S.-Palestinian relations, suggesting that a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel could serve as a catalyst for change within Palestinian leadership. Graham expressed hope that such developments would pave the way for new governance models in the West Bank and Gaza, fostering a more legitimate and constructive partner for Israel in peace talks. Additionally, Graham addressed the tension between the Biden administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, downplaying the severity of disagreements and emphasizing shared goals in the region, particularly regarding the military defeat of Hamas.

Implications for Israeli Security and Regional Stability

Graham's support for Israel's right to defend itself was unequivocal, especially in the context of recent hostilities. He warned against any U.S. actions that might be perceived as weakening Israel's security posture, such as delays in arms deliveries, arguing that such moves would face 'a violent reaction in the Congress.' The senator's comments underscore a broader consensus among U.S. lawmakers on the importance of supporting Israel's security needs, while also seeking a long-term strategy for peace and stability in the region that includes addressing the roots of anti-Israeli sentiments and violence.

Senator Lindsey Graham's statements in Jerusalem mark a significant moment in the discourse surrounding UNRWA, the Palestinian Authority, and the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations. As discussions continue, the global community watches closely to see how these complex dynamics will unfold, impacting the lives of millions and the delicate balance of peace in the Middle East.