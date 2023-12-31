Senator Graham Calls for Deportation and Title 42 Revival Amid Migration

On CBS’ “Face the Nation”, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina asserted that the United States cannot accommodate more migrants at the Southern border, declaring the country “full.” He suggested a solution to the influx of migrants, many trapped in legal limbo awaiting asylum case resolutions, is to deport the 1.7 million people he claims are set for deportation.

Reviving Title 42 and Criticism of Biden’s Policies

Graham strongly advocated for the reinstatement of Title 42 authority, a WWII-era public health law that facilitated swift expulsion of migrants during the Covid-19 pandemic, to address the current immigration complications. He criticized the Biden administration for policy decisions which, according to him, led to the present predicament.

Immigration Prioritization over International Aid

He stressed on the need to prioritize immigration issues before discussing international aid to allies such as Ukraine and Israel. The senator also speculated that if former President Donald Trump were to be re-elected, he would enforce mass deportations.

Call for Humane Logistics in Migrant Acceptance

In contrast, the mayors of Chicago and Denver criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott for dispatching migrants to their cities without appropriate coordination, thereby creating a humanitarian crisis. They urged for structured and humane logistics for welcoming migrants into their communities.

These statements come as U.S. immigration officials along the southern border are set to process over 300,000 migrants in December, a record monthly high that is likely to include unprecedented numbers of families with children. The surge in illegal crossings this month is the most significant challenge yet for the Biden administration’s border strategy, which aims to decrease illegal crossings by diverting migrants to programs that permit them to enter the U.S. legally.