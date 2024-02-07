Senator Fisher Proposes Bill to Exclude Trump from Guam's 2024 Presidential Straw Poll

Senator Thomas Fisher has proposed a bill, titled Bill 241-37, to prohibit former President Donald Trump from partaking in the 2024 Guam presidential straw poll. The bill is Fisher's response to Trump's alleged attempts to undermine the U.S. Constitution, particularly in regards to his role in the infamous U.S. Capitol riots of January 6, 2021.

Advertisment

Guam's Role in Predicting Election Outcomes

Although residents of Guam, a U.S. territory, do not have voting rights in the actual presidential election, they have conducted a straw poll since 1980. Historically, this poll has been a reliable indicator of the eventual election outcome, with the notable exception of Trump's victory in 2016.

Bill 241-37: Invoking the 14th Amendment

Advertisment

The proposed bill seeks to incorporate a post-Civil War section of the 14th Amendment into Guam's law. This section of the Amendment prohibits individuals who have supported insurrection or rebellion against the U.S. from assuming office. Guam's existing law, the Organic Act of Guam, partially implements the 14th Amendment but does not currently include the insurrection clause.

Accusations of Sedition and Treason

Senator Fisher, who is also an attorney, has described Trump's actions on and preceding January 6 as seditious and treasonous. His bill, therefore, aims to exclude any person found guilty of sedition or insurrection from appearing on Guam's ballots. The Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Trump's actions constituted insurrection, and if he can be disqualified from the ballot as a result.

Guam Republican Party's Stance

The Guam Republican Party remains supportive of Trump. In the 2020 Republican National Convention, the party pledged all its delegate votes to Trump and publicly condemned the Capitol riot.