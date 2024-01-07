en English
Politics

Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 11:41 pm EST
Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party

US Senator John Fetterman, a Harvard graduate, recently voiced strong criticism against his alma mater, Harvard University, following the resignation of its president amid a plagiarism scandal and a widely criticized testimony on anti-Semitism before Congress. Fetterman’s stern remarks reveal his disappointment with the transformation Harvard has undergone, a transformation that makes the institution unrecognizable to him.

Fetterman’s Stance on Israel

In the face of progressive protests, Fetterman has consistently stood up for Israel, expressing his unwavering support for the country. In a recent interview, he emphatically condemned the BDS movement and affirmed his alignment with Israel, stating that the nation’s values are in sync with American and progressive ideals. His statements regarding Israel have created a distinct contrast with the stance of the Democratic Party, especially concerning Israel and immigration, marking a clear departure from the party’s position.

Harvard’s Shift and Fetterman’s Discontent

The resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, who grappled with issues of anti-Semitism and faced plagiarism allegations, brought Fetterman’s criticisms to light. Fetterman described Harvard as ‘pinko’ and expressed his dissatisfaction with the university’s current state. His words indicate a deep-seated concern about the rise of anti-Semitism and an ideological shift within Harvard, which he believes has strayed from its original principles.

Reactions and Political Implications

Fetterman’s remarks have stirred reactions from various quarters. Progressive commentator Cenk Uygur of ‘The Young Turks’ accused Fetterman of betraying progressive values and leaning more towards Republican ideals. Addressing this confusion over his political stance, Fetterman clarified that he has not identified as a progressive for years and his views on Israel form part of that ideological shift. Fetterman also criticized efforts by some states to exclude former President Trump from the 2024 election ballots, labeling these actions as counterproductive and inadvertently boosting Trump’s popularity. Furthermore, he acknowledged a ‘crisis’ at the southern US border due to the surge of illegal immigrants, thereby challenging President Biden’s position on the issue and adding another layer to his divergence from the Democratic Party’s stance.

Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

