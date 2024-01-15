Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List

When Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz approached the bustling Islamabad International Airport, she was filled with anticipation for her journey to the United Kingdom. However, her plans came to an abrupt halt when immigration authorities denied her and her delegation the clearance to board their scheduled Emirates flight EK-615. The reason? Her name had surfaced on an ominous ‘stop list’.

Unplanned Detour

The senator was representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was en route to participate in a program in the UK. This unexpected hurdle was a significant setback. Senator Naz made several attempts to reach out to the Senate Secretariat and other pertinent officials for assistance but was met with silence – no response was forthcoming, leaving her stranded at the airport.

A Series of Incidents

This event does not stand alone. It follows a similar incident involving PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who was also barred from leaving the country. Like Senator Naz, Gill found his name on the exit control list (ECL), which prevented him from travelling abroad.

The Implications

The incidents involving Senator Naz and Shahbaz Gill raise important questions about freedom of movement for political figures in Pakistan. It also casts a spotlight on the processes and criteria involved in adding names to the stop list and the exit control list. These incidents have ignited debate and are sure to be closely watched by political analysts and the international community.