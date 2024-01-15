en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List

When Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz approached the bustling Islamabad International Airport, she was filled with anticipation for her journey to the United Kingdom. However, her plans came to an abrupt halt when immigration authorities denied her and her delegation the clearance to board their scheduled Emirates flight EK-615. The reason? Her name had surfaced on an ominous ‘stop list’.

Unplanned Detour

The senator was representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was en route to participate in a program in the UK. This unexpected hurdle was a significant setback. Senator Naz made several attempts to reach out to the Senate Secretariat and other pertinent officials for assistance but was met with silence – no response was forthcoming, leaving her stranded at the airport.

A Series of Incidents

This event does not stand alone. It follows a similar incident involving PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who was also barred from leaving the country. Like Senator Naz, Gill found his name on the exit control list (ECL), which prevented him from travelling abroad.

The Implications

The incidents involving Senator Naz and Shahbaz Gill raise important questions about freedom of movement for political figures in Pakistan. It also casts a spotlight on the processes and criteria involved in adding names to the stop list and the exit control list. These incidents have ignited debate and are sure to be closely watched by political analysts and the international community.

0
Pakistan Politics United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
15 seconds ago
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
In a striking display of traditional tribal justice, the Uthmanzai jirga in North Waziristan has taken punitive actions against former provincial minister Mohammad Iqbal Wazir. The jirga members set Wazir’s car ablaze and slapped him with a hefty fine of Rs2 million, accusing him of violating their time-honored customs by failing to participate in a
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
A Celebration of Academic Excellence: Bahria University Karachi's 19th Convocation
44 mins ago
A Celebration of Academic Excellence: Bahria University Karachi's 19th Convocation
Webinar Highlights Need for Innovative Financing in Pakistan's Energy Sector
45 mins ago
Webinar Highlights Need for Innovative Financing in Pakistan's Energy Sector
Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution
20 mins ago
Federal Board Ushers in AI-Powered Assessment Revolution
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
20 mins ago
Karachi Shooting Incidents Spotlight Journalist Safety and Law & Order Concerns
Punjab CM Pays Tribute to Arfa Karim; Free Travel for Students Extended
29 mins ago
Punjab CM Pays Tribute to Arfa Karim; Free Travel for Students Extended
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
8 seconds
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
15 seconds
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
16 seconds
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
17 seconds
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
20 seconds
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
38 seconds
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
42 seconds
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
Aaron Bullock Sets Sights on NSW Jockeys' Premiership: A Day at the Gunnedah Races
53 seconds
Aaron Bullock Sets Sights on NSW Jockeys' Premiership: A Day at the Gunnedah Races
Emma Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Rising From 'Battle Wounds' to Grand Slams
57 seconds
Emma Raducanu's Triumphant Return: Rising From 'Battle Wounds' to Grand Slams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app