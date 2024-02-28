Senator Ejercito Exposes Alleged TUPAD Cash Aid Scam in San Juan, Points at City Official

Amidst the hustle of political and public service in San Juan, a scandal surfaces as Senator JV Ejercito exposes an alleged scam involving the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The allegations, aimed at a city councilor's staff and potentially implicating the mayor, have stirred controversy and prompted responses from local government officials.

Allegations Come to Light

During a privilege speech, Senator Ejercito revealed troubling details of a scam tarnishing the integrity of the TUPAD program in San Juan. A video played during his speech showed a man recounting how he was coerced into giving the majority of his TUPAD cash aid to a staff member of a city councilor, allegedly for the mayor's benefit. The TUPAD program, designed to provide temporary employment to disadvantaged or displaced workers, was reportedly manipulated to serve as a pool for Christmas gifts to barangay officials, further deviating from its intended purpose. These officials, according to Ejercito, are not eligible for TUPAD assistance, yet funds were allegedly directed towards them, particularly if they were not considered opponents of the current administration.

Response from San Juan Mayor

In reaction to the allegations, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora questioned the validity and timing of the videos presented by Ejercito, noting their age and the ambiguity surrounding the identities of the individuals involved. Zamora extended an invitation to the accusers to step forward and present their claims to law enforcement and national agencies for proper validation. He emphasized that local government units, including his office, have no direct control over the disbursement of TUPAD funds, asserting his innocence and commitment to transparency.

The allegations and subsequent denial by Mayor Zamora point to a complex situation that requires thorough investigation. If proven true, the misuse of TUPAD funds could undermine public trust in government assistance programs, especially those designed to aid the most vulnerable sectors of society. The controversy also raises questions about the mechanisms in place to prevent and address corruption within local government units.