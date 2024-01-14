Senator David Mark Congratulates Governor Alia on Supreme Court Victory, Calls for Unity in Benue State

In a significant political development, former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Senator David Mark, has extended his hearty congratulations to Governor Hycienth Alia of Benue State.

The commendation comes in the wake of Governor Alia’s decisive victory at the Supreme Court, a triumph that has once again underscored the robust democratic traditions of Nigeria.

The former Senate President’s statement, issued through his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, was a clarion call for unity and magnanimity in victory.

Mark called on Governor Alia to assume the mantle of a father figure to all citizens of the state, thereby promoting the values of peace, unity, and inclusiveness.

The need for strengthening the security network within the state, a concern that resonates deeply with the citizenry, was also highlighted by Senator Mark.