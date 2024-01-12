en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia’s Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia’s Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security

Senator Chuck Payne, a seasoned representative from Georgia’s 54th Senate District, has been appointed as the Chairman of The Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security. This new role follows his previous tenure as Chairman of The Committee on Science & Technology, reflecting Payne’s versatility and commitment to public service.

Commitment to Veterans, Military Personnel, and Homeland Security

Upon his appointment, Payne expressed profound gratitude towards Lt. Governor Burt Jones and President Pro Tempore Sen. John F. Kennedy for entrusting him with the leadership of this critical committee. He emphasized his commitment to ensure the safety of Georgia’s citizens, advocating vigorously for military personnel, and improving emergency management procedures. As a leader, Payne is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the committee’s crucial mandate.

The Committee’s Mandate

The Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security is tasked with overseeing legislation related to Georgia’s Department of Defense, military personnel, Department of Homeland Security, emergency response, and veteran services. This mandate is a testament to the committee’s significance and the importance of its leadership in securing the state’s security apparatus.

Payne’s Dedication to Service

Senator Payne, known for his dedication to service principles for veterans and Georgia residents, reaffirmed his commitment to his constituents and the state. His office remains open to any concerns or matters related to his new role and the committee’s mandate. He can be reached via his office or email, a testament to his accessibility and openness to dialogue.

0
Military Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Military

See more
17 mins ago
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
The Nigerian Army has embarked on a comprehensive investigation into allegations of maltreatment lodged by a female soldier against several senior officers. The accusations emerged via a viral video featuring the soldier, clad in civilian attire, detailing her alleged abuse. The Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Nwachukwu Onyema, confirmed the ongoing investigation, reaffirming
Nigerian Army Investigates Allegations of Maltreatment by a Female Soldier
UK Prime Minister Authorizes Air Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
1 hour ago
UK Prime Minister Authorizes Air Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen
OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications
2 hours ago
OpenAI Revises Usage Policies, Opens Door to Military Applications
A Century of Courage: D-Day Veteran Bill Gladden's 100th Birthday Celebration
25 mins ago
A Century of Courage: D-Day Veteran Bill Gladden's 100th Birthday Celebration
Nationwide IT Services Secures Potentially $149.6M Air Force Task Order
30 mins ago
Nationwide IT Services Secures Potentially $149.6M Air Force Task Order
Chinese Navy Strengthens Maritime Security with Gulf of Aden Drill
54 mins ago
Chinese Navy Strengthens Maritime Security with Gulf of Aden Drill
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
17 seconds
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
28 seconds
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
40 seconds
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
2 mins
Michael Strahan Shares Daughter's Courageous Battle with Brain Cancer on GMA
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
2 mins
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
3 mins
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
4 mins
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
4 mins
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app