Philippines

Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:03 am EST
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration

Philippine Senator Christopher Go has underscored the urgent call for a comprehensive overhaul of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to address corruption and bolster efficiency. The senator highlighted the direct correlation between insufficient staffing, low wages, and the prevalence of corruption within the bureau. He advocated for enhanced compensation and recruiting additional workforce as integral parts of the modernization initiative.

Highlighting the Plight of Overseas Filipino Workers

Go emphasized the imperative need for reforms to rectify past irregularities involving immigration personnel and to elevate services for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). These workers routinely face challenges and require assistance, which is often marred by bureaucratic hurdles and exploitation. The senator voiced his concern over their plight, underscoring the necessity of providing them with adequate guidance for their safety and well-being.

Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act

To jumpstart these reforms, Go has put forth Senate Bill No. 1185, referred to as the ‘Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act.’ The proposed legislation aims to establish coterminous positions for top officials and create new roles in various directorates, with the objective of enhancing the bureau’s productivity and efficiency. It also intends to empower the BI Board of Commissioners to retain a portion of its collected fees and penalties to fund its operations, and to set up an Immigration Trust Fund.

Response to the ‘Pastillas’ Bribery Scandal

Go’s push for the bill traces back to the 2020 ‘pastillas’ bribery scandal, which unveiled a scheme enabling the illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country. In parallel, the BI has rolled out updated arrival and departure stamps at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as a part of their efforts to ramp up security measures and streamline entry and exit processes for travelers. The revised stamps, in line with global best practices, feature enhanced security features to ensure authenticity and integrity.

In conclusion, the call for modernization of the Bureau of Immigration by Senator Christopher Go, via the proposed ‘Bureau of Immigration Modernization Act,’ signifies a crucial step towards rectifying systemic issues and enhancing the bureau’s efficiency. It also represents a much-needed initiative to safeguard the interests of Overseas Filipino Workers, who form the backbone of the country’s workforce overseas.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

