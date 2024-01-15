en English
Politics

Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama’s Archives Trustees

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees

Alabama Senator Chris Elliott has once again stirred controversy, this time through his legislative action against the state’s Department of Archives and History trustees. The catalyst for this political maneuver was an LGBTQ+ history lecture hosted by the department during the summer. When Elliott learned about the event, he immediately contacted the Archives director, Steve Murray, expressing his distaste and demanding its cancellation.

Unsuccessful Attempt to Slash Funding

In the aftermath of the lecture, Elliott made a failed bid to diminish the Archives’ funding by a whopping $5 million. While his bill proposing this cut was brought forward during a special session dedicated to redistricting, it failed to gain traction and did not pass.

Unfazed by this setback, Elliott has now pre-filed another bill with a more direct aim. If successful, this legislation would dismiss the existing Board of Trustees and replace them with a new board. Members of the proposed board would be appointed by the state’s governor, lieutenant governor, and legislative leaders, effectively shifting control to elected officials.

Elliott’s Criticism and the Counter-Argument

According to Elliott, the current board operates in a self-perpetuating manner, where members nominate and vote for their own reappointment. However, this claim is contradicted by the fact that board appointments require confirmation by the Alabama Senate. Interestingly, Elliott himself has been part of this process, having voted to confirm each of the current members.

The Lecture at the Heart of the Controversy

The lecture that sparked this political storm was funded not by state funds, but by the non-profit Alabama Humanities Alliance. The event featured a speaker from the Invisible Histories Project, a group dedicated to documenting LGBTQ+ history in the Southern United States. Murray, the Archives director, clarified that no state funds were expended on the lecture, underscoring the external source of funding.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

