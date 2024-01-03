en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Senator ‘Bong’ Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Senator ‘Bong’ Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter

Amidst the year-end festivities, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go marked the close of the year in a remarkable way. Instead of the traditional grand New Year’s Eve celebration, he chose to spend his time at the Balay Pahulayan Temporary Shelter, located in Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City. There, he shared a Media Noche meal with patient watchers, extending comfort and companionship to those who could not be with their families during the holiday season.

From Meals to Morale: Go’s Wholesome Gesture

In a heartfelt gesture, Senator Go distributed meals, food packs, and aid to patient watchers, security guards, and vendors alike. More than just physical nourishment, his actions brought a sense of belonging and warmth to those who needed it most, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness and generosity that defines the holiday season.

Salute to the Frontliners

But his acts of kindness didn’t stop there. Go took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the untiring service of medical frontliners, particularly during the challenging times of the pandemic. He commended the staff of SPMC for their resilience and dedication, promising to continue supporting their needs and welfare as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

Bringing Healthcare Closer to Home

As part of his commitment to better healthcare access, Go reminded the people of Mindanao about the Malasakit Center at SPMC. This center, established under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go authored and sponsored, is designed to streamline access to medical aid for disadvantaged or indigent patients. Currently, there are 159 operational Malasakit Centers throughout the Philippines, a testament to Go’s ongoing efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

Future Plans and Promises

Go highlighted his plans for the establishment of Super Health Centers and the recent passage of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act. This act aims to bring specialized medical care closer to people in all regions, furthering his commitment to accessible healthcare. SPMC itself houses various specialty centers and has plans for future expansion.

In addition to healthcare, Go has been actively involved in infrastructure development in Davao City. His contributions include the construction of multipurpose buildings, roads, and healthcare facilities, all aimed at enhancing local development and services, thereby enriching the lives of the citizens.

0
Health Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has achieved a monumental landmark by performing its 500th liver transplant, an accomplishment only a few pediatric centers across the United States have managed to reach. This milestone was reached in September 2023, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the hospital’s Liver Transplant Program. CHLA’s Success in Living Donor Transplants
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
4 mins ago
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
9 mins ago
Fulfilling Indoor Cat Lives: The Role of Safe Olfactory Stimulation
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
1 min ago
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
2 mins ago
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
4 mins ago
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
16 seconds
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
19 seconds
Philippines' Peace and Order Drive Boosts Foreign Investment
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
1 min
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Performs 500th Liver Transplant, Setting a New Milestone
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
1 min
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
2 mins
Zac Efron Transforms into Wrestling Legend Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
2 mins
Caretaker Punjab Minister Highlights Critical Role of Nurses, Pledges Support
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
3 mins
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
3 mins
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
3 mins
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
46 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
48 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
56 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
58 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app