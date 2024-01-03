Senator ‘Bong’ Go Rings in the New Year with Acts of Kindness at Davao City Shelter

Amidst the year-end festivities, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go marked the close of the year in a remarkable way. Instead of the traditional grand New Year’s Eve celebration, he chose to spend his time at the Balay Pahulayan Temporary Shelter, located in Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City. There, he shared a Media Noche meal with patient watchers, extending comfort and companionship to those who could not be with their families during the holiday season.

From Meals to Morale: Go’s Wholesome Gesture

In a heartfelt gesture, Senator Go distributed meals, food packs, and aid to patient watchers, security guards, and vendors alike. More than just physical nourishment, his actions brought a sense of belonging and warmth to those who needed it most, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness and generosity that defines the holiday season.

Salute to the Frontliners

But his acts of kindness didn’t stop there. Go took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the untiring service of medical frontliners, particularly during the challenging times of the pandemic. He commended the staff of SPMC for their resilience and dedication, promising to continue supporting their needs and welfare as the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

Bringing Healthcare Closer to Home

As part of his commitment to better healthcare access, Go reminded the people of Mindanao about the Malasakit Center at SPMC. This center, established under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go authored and sponsored, is designed to streamline access to medical aid for disadvantaged or indigent patients. Currently, there are 159 operational Malasakit Centers throughout the Philippines, a testament to Go’s ongoing efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

Future Plans and Promises

Go highlighted his plans for the establishment of Super Health Centers and the recent passage of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act. This act aims to bring specialized medical care closer to people in all regions, furthering his commitment to accessible healthcare. SPMC itself houses various specialty centers and has plans for future expansion.

In addition to healthcare, Go has been actively involved in infrastructure development in Davao City. His contributions include the construction of multipurpose buildings, roads, and healthcare facilities, all aimed at enhancing local development and services, thereby enriching the lives of the citizens.