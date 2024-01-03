en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Senator ‘Bong’ Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Senator ‘Bong’ Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas

Philippine Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has extended his aid to displaced workers in Batangas City, Tanauan City, and Lemery in the province of Batangas. On December 27, in coordination with local officials, Go’s Malasakit Team provided assistance to 353 workers grappling with economic challenges.

Direct Aid to Displaced Workers

The support extended by Go’s team comprised a variety of items including snacks, shirts, sports balls, and for a select few, shoes and mobile phones. This initiative reflects on the Senator’s commitment to ameliorate the hardships of the economically vulnerable citizens in his native region.

Initiatives for Temporary Employment

Concurrently, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) held an orientation for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program—an initiative offering temporary employment. Senator Go, who has family ties to the region, has also proposed Senate Bill No. 420 to create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) within DOLE, aimed at providing short-term job opportunities for those facing economic hardship.

Building a Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

Go urged residents to utilize the Malasakit Centers for medical assistance, which he institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. At present, Batangas houses two such centers. Go also emphasized on his advocacy for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, with new centers being funded in Batangas province. He further underscored the importance of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he sponsored, noting that Batangas Medical Center houses specialty centers for mental health, neo-natal care, and geriatric care, with more to be established.

In addition to these initiatives, Senator Go has also supported various infrastructure projects in Batangas, including multipurpose buildings, farm-to-market roads, and the acquisition of medical and multipurpose vehicles, underpinning his commitment to the region’s overall development.

0
Health Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times

By Salman Khan

Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger

By Salman Khan

VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Diss Health Centre Seeks Expansion Amidst Population Boom ...
@Health · 3 mins
Diss Health Centre Seeks Expansion Amidst Population Boom ...
heart comment 0
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy

By Rafia Tasleem

SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4’s Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde

By Rizwan Shah

Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year’s Resolution Worth Considering

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
2 mins
Health Ministry Introduces Telepathology to Enhance Cancer Diagnosis Times
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
2 mins
Bossalina's Triumphant Redemption at Sino-Truck Horse Racing Classic
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
3 mins
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
3 mins
Sister of North Korean leader Critiques South Korean President, Praises Predecessor
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
3 mins
Khamzat Chimaev Undergoes Surgery, Vows to Return Stronger
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
3 mins
Nazariy Rusyn Breaks Sunderland's Striker Goal Drought
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
3 mins
Echoes of Accountability: Nehawu's Call for Justice Over South Africa's Parliament Fire
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
3 mins
VR Trial: A New Hope in Parkinson's Treatment
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
3 mins
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app