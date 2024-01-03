Senator ‘Bong’ Go Extends Aid to Displaced Workers, Advocates for Healthcare and Infrastructure Improvement in Batangas

Philippine Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has extended his aid to displaced workers in Batangas City, Tanauan City, and Lemery in the province of Batangas. On December 27, in coordination with local officials, Go’s Malasakit Team provided assistance to 353 workers grappling with economic challenges.

Direct Aid to Displaced Workers

The support extended by Go’s team comprised a variety of items including snacks, shirts, sports balls, and for a select few, shoes and mobile phones. This initiative reflects on the Senator’s commitment to ameliorate the hardships of the economically vulnerable citizens in his native region.

Initiatives for Temporary Employment

Concurrently, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) held an orientation for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program—an initiative offering temporary employment. Senator Go, who has family ties to the region, has also proposed Senate Bill No. 420 to create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) within DOLE, aimed at providing short-term job opportunities for those facing economic hardship.

Building a Robust Healthcare Infrastructure

Go urged residents to utilize the Malasakit Centers for medical assistance, which he institutionalized through the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. At present, Batangas houses two such centers. Go also emphasized on his advocacy for the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, with new centers being funded in Batangas province. He further underscored the importance of the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he sponsored, noting that Batangas Medical Center houses specialty centers for mental health, neo-natal care, and geriatric care, with more to be established.

In addition to these initiatives, Senator Go has also supported various infrastructure projects in Batangas, including multipurpose buildings, farm-to-market roads, and the acquisition of medical and multipurpose vehicles, underpinning his commitment to the region’s overall development.