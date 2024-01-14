en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage

In a response to a significant power outage that recently swept Panay Island, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has made a clarion call for an in-depth investigation and accountability.

This island-wide blackout, which included a three-day dark spell, rang alarm bells across various sectors, disrupting local communities, businesses, and crucial services like hospitals and schools.

During a post-event interview in Navotas City, Go expressed his deep concern about the substantial economic losses the island has suffered due to the power failure.

The Senator emphasized the urgency of identifying the responsible parties for the power failure and holding them accountable.

His call aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to conduct a detailed probe into the issue.

0
Energy Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
44 mins ago
Guyana's Opposition Leader Advocates for Independent Oil Production Monitoring
In a significant political display, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has publicly voiced concerns over the lack of independent metering systems to monitor the oil production of ExxonMobil in Guyana. Norton underlined the urgency for Guyana to establish its own mechanisms, instead of relying solely on the information provided by the multinational oil and gas corporation.
Guyana's Opposition Leader Advocates for Independent Oil Production Monitoring
Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan
1 hour ago
Tripura Government to Unveil State Energy Efficiency Action Plan
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
1 hour ago
Ciboney Group Transforms into Innovative Energy Group, Eyes Energy-Sector Projects
UK Government Announces £400 Energy Bill Discount for Every Household
51 mins ago
UK Government Announces £400 Energy Bill Discount for Every Household
Shock Ventilation: A Key to Energy Efficiency Unveiled by Meteorologist Thomas Westahl
1 hour ago
Shock Ventilation: A Key to Energy Efficiency Unveiled by Meteorologist Thomas Westahl
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
1 hour ago
Reliance Industries Initiates Bidding Process for Natural Gas from its CBM Block
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Overcome Frigid Conditions and Helmet Malfunction in Playoff Victory
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
10 mins
Controversial Call and Overtime Drama in NCAA Game: Kentucky vs Texas A&M
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
15 mins
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Reveals His Toughest Premier League Opponents
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
23 mins
UK Immigration Survey Reveals Public Perception and Reality Gap
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
23 mins
Severe Winter Weather Sweeps Across the U.S. with Cold, Snow, and Flooding
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
27 mins
Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Jones Stripped of Committee Assignment
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
28 mins
Philippines' Constitutional Amendment Faces Legal Challenge
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
41 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
43 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
3 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
3 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
3 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
8 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
8 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app