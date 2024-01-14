Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage

In a response to a significant power outage that recently swept Panay Island, Senator Christopher ‘Bong’ Go has made a clarion call for an in-depth investigation and accountability.

This island-wide blackout, which included a three-day dark spell, rang alarm bells across various sectors, disrupting local communities, businesses, and crucial services like hospitals and schools.

During a post-event interview in Navotas City, Go expressed his deep concern about the substantial economic losses the island has suffered due to the power failure.

The Senator emphasized the urgency of identifying the responsible parties for the power failure and holding them accountable.

His call aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to conduct a detailed probe into the issue.