Senator Bong Go Advocates for Strong Implementation of Economic Reforms Over Charter Change

In a recent statement, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the significance of effectively implementing existing economic reform laws to enhance the Philippines' attractiveness to foreign investors, amidst debates on amending the 1987 Constitution's economic provisions. Highlighting key legislations such as the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act, Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and the Ease of Doing Business Act, Go pointed out their critical role in inviting more global brands and investments into the country without the need for constitutional amendments.

Legislative Milestones and Their Impact

Under the administration of former president Rodrigo Duterte, several laws were enacted aiming to liberalize the Philippine economy and improve the business environment. Notably, the Public Service Act allows 100% foreign ownership in vital sectors, while amendments to the Foreign Investments Act and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act have opened up the economy to more foreign enterprise and retail brands. Furthermore, the Ease of Doing Business Act has streamlined government services, promoting a more efficient and welcoming investment climate.

Caution Against Rushing Constitutional Amendments

While acknowledging the ongoing discussions about modifying the Constitution, Senator Go expressed caution, underscoring the complexity of such changes and the need to prioritize the Filipino people, especially the underprivileged. He stressed that any constitutional amendments should not serve politicians' interests but rather benefit the ordinary Filipino citizens. Go's remarks reflect a broader debate on the necessity and timing of constitutional reform, emphasizing a thorough and deliberate approach.

Looking Forward

As the Philippines seeks to stimulate foreign investment and economic growth, the importance of implementing existing laws effectively has been put into sharp focus. Senator Go's statements serve as a reminder of the potential within current legislation to make significant strides in economic development, without the immediate need for constitutional change. This approach suggests a path forward that leverages legislative achievements while carefully considering the implications of more foundational shifts in the country's economic policies.