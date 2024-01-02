en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Iran

Senator Ben Cardin Stalls MAHSA Act, Faces Backlash from Iranian Dissidents

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Senator Ben Cardin Stalls MAHSA Act, Faces Backlash from Iranian Dissidents

In a move that has sparked controversy, Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland and chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has chosen to stall the MAHSA Act. This bill, aimed at sanctioning leaders of the Iranian government for human rights abuses and support for terrorism, has been met with resistance from Cardin, despite its passage in the House on September 12, 2023. The Act is named after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death in the custody of Iran’s Morality Police ignited protests across the nation.

Cardin Faces Backlash from Iranian Dissidents

Cardin’s decision, communicated to Iranian-American activist Nick Nikbakht in an email dated December 21, has been met with widespread criticism from Iranian dissidents and human rights advocates. The Senator’s move to halt the bill, despite persistent advocacy and meetings with his constituents in Maryland, has been perceived as a slap in the face to those seeking justice for the victims of human rights abuses in Iran.

MAHSA Act: A Symbol of Solidarity with Freedom-seekers in Iran

The MAHSA Act, beyond its punitive measures, represents an essential symbol of solidarity with the people of Iran in their quest for freedom. The National Union for Democracy in Iran supports the Act, viewing it as a pivotal step towards demonstrating opposition against the brutal dictatorship of the Iranian regime. The death of Mahsa Amini, the Act’s namesake, serves as a stark reminder of the regime’s cruelty and disregard for human rights.

Senate Democrats Accused of Prioritizing Politics Over Justice

Republican Representative Jim Banks has been vocal in his criticism of Senate Democrats, accusing them of delaying aid to Israel whilst refusing to sanction Iran, a leading state backer of terrorism. Banks calls this a ‘recipe for chaos’ and urges the Senate to pass the Act, holding Iran accountable for its crimes, including the murder of Amini.

In conclusion, the stalling of the MAHSA Act by Senator Ben Cardin has ignited a heated debate on the role of the U.S. Senate in addressing human rights abuses abroad. Whether the Act will eventually pass remains uncertain, but the controversy surrounding it underscores the ongoing struggle between politics and justice in the global arena.

0
Iran Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Leveraging Chest CT Scans for COVID-19 Detection: A Study in Focus

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Defense Minister Advocates for Peace in New Year Greetings

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Achieves Technological Milestone with First Indigenously Developed Cryogenic Loading Arm

By Momen Zellmi

Six Iranian Films to Feature at the 22nd Pune International Film Festi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 hours
Six Iranian Films to Feature at the 22nd Pune International Film Festi ...
heart comment 0
Iran’s Shahid Sattari Aviation University: A Beacon in Space and Drone Technology

By Momen Zellmi

Iran's Shahid Sattari Aviation University: A Beacon in Space and Drone Technology
U.S. Water Utilities Vulnerable to Cyberattacks: Aliquippa Incident Raises Alarm

By Momen Zellmi

U.S. Water Utilities Vulnerable to Cyberattacks: Aliquippa Incident Raises Alarm
Kurdistan’s Continued Relations with Iran: A Tale of Complex Alliances and Unresolved Crimes

By Momen Zellmi

Kurdistan's Continued Relations with Iran: A Tale of Complex Alliances and Unresolved Crimes
Georges Simenon’s ‘The Two-Penny Bar’ Comes Alive in Persian Translation

By BNN Correspondents

Georges Simenon's 'The Two-Penny Bar' Comes Alive in Persian Translation
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darts Sensation Taking the World by Storm
15 seconds
Luke Littler: The 16-Year-Old Darts Sensation Taking the World by Storm
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K
27 seconds
JKNC Leaders Demand Equitable Development, Prompt Elections in J&K
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
36 seconds
Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
37 seconds
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition
Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges
42 seconds
Liberian President Weah Enforces Financial Constraints Amid Economic Challenges
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
48 seconds
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Premature Birth
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
3 mins
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
4 mins
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
5 mins
Injury Crisis Hits Minnesota Wild: Key Players Kaprizov and Gustavsson Sidelined
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
40 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app