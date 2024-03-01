Senator Ahmad Lawan Stresses Youth Priority in Governance and Nation Building

Highlighting the critical role of youth in nation-building, Senator Ahmad Lawan, during a recent engagement, underscored the inevitability of failure for any nation that overlooks the development of its younger generation. On a notable Friday, Lawan, adorned with both a new title as Patron of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) and an award for his commendable dedication to his constituents, welcomed a 10-man delegation from the Yobe State Chapter of YAN at his National Assembly office in Abuja. This assembly, led by Mohammed Hashim Auwalu and Mohammed Isiaku, brought to the fore the essential dialogue between the current leaders and the youths, poised to steer the ship of leadership in the future.

During his address, Lawan, reflecting on the universal adage that youths are the leaders of tomorrow, challenged this notion by advocating for immediate youth involvement in governance. "Leadership should be developed," he remarked, emphasizing the need for youths to engage actively with the current leadership landscape. This engagement, according to Lawan, is not just about observing but also about participating in leadership processes, thereby ensuring a smoother transition and readiness for future leadership roles. His advice to the youth stressed on tolerance, patience, and the importance of inclusivity in leadership, qualities he deems essential for effective governance.

The Role of Succession Planning

Succession planning emerged as a focal point in Lawan's dialogue with the Youth Assembly of Nigeria. He expressed concern over the readiness of future leaders, suggesting that a lack of preparation could doom an entire generation. The former Senate President's insights shed light on the broader implications of failing to invest in youth development, not just for individual nations but for the global community. His call to action was not just directed at the youth but also at current leaders, urging them to embrace and nurture the potential of young individuals for the sake of sustainable future leadership.

Senator Lawan's interaction with the Youth Assembly of Nigeria is a poignant reminder of the crucial intersection between governance and youth development. By accepting the role of Patron of YAN and engaging in substantive discussions on youth involvement in leadership, Lawan sets a precedent for other leaders. His advocacy for a more inclusive approach to governance, where youths are not just seen as future leaders but as integral parts of the current leadership mechanism, underscores the urgency of redefining leadership and succession planning in today's political landscape.

As nations grapple with various challenges, the wisdom in Lawan's words offers a beacon of hope. It encourages a reevaluation of how youth are perceived and integrated within the fabric of leadership and governance. The future, as Lawan suggests, might very well hinge on how nations prioritize and nurture their youth today, making the dialogue between current and future leaders not just beneficial but imperative for national success and sustainability.