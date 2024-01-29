Senate's Legislative Duties Continue Amid Confirmation of State Appointments

The Senate's standing committees have been diligently working on legislative tasks, notably the Ways and Means Committee's work on the budget bill, hearings on different bills, and the return of the Senate to General Orders for voting on committee bills.

A major event in the legislative week was the March and Rally for Life, an annual tradition that began in 1974 in Washington D.C., and this year saw hundreds of Kansans participating despite the cold weather.

Confirmation Hearings and State Appointments

The Senate has also been busy with confirmation hearings for several significant positions in state government. These included approvals for appointments to various commissions, boards, and authorities. Notably, the Kansas National Guard, Kansas Corporation Commission, and Kansas Development Finance Authority were among the institutions that saw new appointments.

Kansas Celebrates 163 Years of Statehood

Among the week's highlights was Kansas celebrating its 163rd anniversary as the 34th state of the United States. This occasion was marked with a tribute to the state's rich history, its natural beauty, and landmarks such as the Pony Express Riders memorial and the 'Home on the Range' cabin. The state's flag, official song, and marches were emphasized as sources of pride for Kansans.

Access to Legislative Information

The official website of Kansas provides comprehensive information on state topics, and the toll-free legislative hotline and 'Ask A Librarian' service offer residents direct access to legislative information, assistance, and resources. This ensures that Kansans remain informed and engaged with the state's legislative activities.

