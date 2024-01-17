Senate's Justice Committee Approves Reform on Wiretap Handling

The Senate's justice committee has marked a significant step towards reforming the handling of wiretaps in criminal investigations. The committee approved article 2 of a new bill proposed by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio. The cornerstone of this legislation is the protection of privacy and reputations of innocent individuals.

Clampdown on Wiretaps Publication

The approved article effectively puts a clampdown on the publication of wiretaps that involve third parties not directly related to the investigation. The measure prohibits not only the public distribution but also the transcription of information from these wiretaps. Nordio's initiative is rooted in the need for a justice system that respects the privacy of individuals and avoids any inadvertent harm to their reputation.

Efficiency and Cost-Reduction

Justice Minister Carlo Nordio emphasized that this measure is also a part of a larger effort to make the justice system more rapid and efficient. He pointed out that the new regulations would significantly reduce the costs associated with the use of wiretaps in criminal investigations.

However, it's noteworthy that this change would not affect all wiretapping cases. Nordio assured that investigations involving the mafia, terrorism, or serious crimes would remain unaffected.