Senate Summons CBN Governor Over N30trn Loan Infractions: Accountability in Focus

The recent revelation by the Senate Ad hoc Committee has thrust the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its lending practices into the spotlight, with CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso summoned to clarify the N30 trillion Ways and Means loan to the Federal Government. Identified infractions and unilateral decisions by former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele have raised concerns over due process and the oversight of significant financial transactions.

During a meticulous review, the Senate Ad hoc Committee, led by Senator Isah Jibrin of Kogi East, uncovered 13 discrepancies in the loan's procurement process. The focus was sharply on the approvals given by Emefiele, who allegedly bypassed the CBN board, signing off on multi-billion naira transactions single-handedly. This act contradicts the stipulations of the CBN Act, spotlighting a significant lapse in procedural adherence and raising questions about the checks and balances within Nigeria's premier financial institution.

Scrutiny Beyond the Surface

Beyond the procedural discrepancies, the Senate's probe also delves into the disbursement and utilization of the colossal N30 trillion loan initiated under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The committee expressed particular interest in the Anchor Borrowers Programme, acknowledging its 70% execution rate but emphasizing the need for complete transparency and the finalization of the remaining 30%. This scrutiny illustrates the Senate's broader concern with ensuring that massive financial undertakings serve their intended purpose and are managed with the utmost integrity.