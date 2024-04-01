Senate Subpoena Inescapable for Quiboloy Amid Trafficking, Abuse Probe: Carpio Weighs In

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio has made it clear that Apollo Quiboloy, the head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), cannot refuse a Senate subpoena regarding his alleged involvement in human trafficking and sexual abuse within his church.

This development comes as Quiboloy's legal team argues that his constitutional rights are being violated by the Senate's actions, which have also led to an arrest order against him.

Senate's Authority and Legal Precedents

According to Carpio, the law mandates that individuals, upon receiving a Senate summons, must appear before the legislative body. This directive is supported by numerous Supreme Court decisions affirming the Senate's power to conduct legislative inquiries. Carpio emphasized that Quiboloy's right against self-incrimination could only be invoked when faced with a question that requires an incriminating response, dismissing the notion of constitutional rights being violated prematurely.

Quiboloy is currently under investigation by the Senate for allegations of trafficking and sexual abuse, with some cases already proceeding in local courts. The pastor's refusal to attend Senate hearings prompted the issuance of an arrest order, intensifying the legal and public scrutiny faced by him and his religious organization. Despite these challenges, Quiboloy's representation claims that the Senate's actions resemble a trial by publicity, arguing that only the judicial system can determine Quiboloy's guilt or innocence.

Implications and Future Legal Battles

The ongoing saga between Quiboloy and the Senate highlights a critical debate over the limits of legislative powers and individual constitutional rights.

As Quiboloy contemplates challenging the Senate's arrest order before the Supreme Court, the case raises important questions about the role of legislative inquiries in addressing allegations of serious crimes, and how these processes intersect with the principles of justice and fairness. The outcome of this legal battle could set significant precedents regarding the Senate's investigative authority and individuals' rights to due process.