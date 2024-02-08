Senate Stands Firm Against Bullying Tactics in Charter Change Debate

In a fiery speech at the "Kapihan sa Senado" on Thursday, Senator Sonny Angara denounced his congressional counterparts for their incessant assaults on senators over the issue of charter change. Angara, the architect of the Anti-Bullying Act in the House, drew parallels between the congressmen's behavior and that of schoolyard bullies, emphasizing the Senate's right to self-defense.

A Senate Under Siege

Angara underscored the transparent process adopted by the Senate in discussing Resolution of Both Houses number 6 (RBH6), which seeks to amend the restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution. He pointed out that the Senate's discussions are open to the public, involve experts, and do not hasten the process or resort to monetary influence to sway opinions. This, Angara noted, is in stark contrast to the people's initiative, which he criticized for its hurried pace and lack of transparency.

Senator Chiz Escudero echoed Angara's sentiments, urging the congressmen to be forthright about their involvement in the people's initiative. He took issue with their authority to compel Senate action on charter change, further fueling the ongoing debate.

The House's Call to Declare

Responding to House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe's call for senators to declare their stance on charter change, the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, chaired by Angara, announced their intention to continue the discussion on the economic provisions of RBH6 on February 12. The focus of the upcoming discussions will be on public utilities.

The debate over charter change has reached a fever pitch, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressing the urgency of amending the Constitution’s economic provisions. The House of Representatives and the Senate are locked in a heated argument over the signature campaign for a People’s Initiative to amend the Constitution and the review of RBH6.

The Senate, however, remains steadfast in its commitment to thorough scrutiny and review of the Charter change discussions. Angara highlighted the need to clarify specific provisions in RBH6, particularly those concerning proposed educational amendments. He emphasized the importance of reciprocity in opening the country's doors to foreign institutions and providing Filipinos with the option of obtaining a college degree accredited by reputable universities.

A Battle for the Economic Soul

The subcommittee under the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, chaired by Angara, is delving deeper into the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution that will be discussed. These include National Patrimony and Economy, Education, Science and Technology, and General Provisions.

The potential impact of amending these provisions on foreign direct investments in the country's public utilities, education, and advertising industries is a significant concern. Angara's comments about the inflexibility of economic restrictions in the Constitution and the need to align with global economic trends have added fuel to the debate.

As the Senate continues its deliberations on RBH 6, Angara anticipates a legal challenge questioning the legality of Congress voting separately on amending the Constitution. He emphasized the need to address corruption and red tape before changing economic provisions. The resolution aims to finish proposing changes to the Constitution by October.

In the cacophony of political discourse, the Senate's resilience in the face of bullying tactics and its commitment to transparency and thorough review stand as beacons of hope. As Angara aptly put it, "We will not be silenced, and we will continue to defend our principles and the integrity of our institution."