Senate Showdown: Spain's President Sánchez Faces Scrutiny Over Amnesty Law Controversy

The President of the Government faced the first session of scrutiny in the Senate after ten months. The spokesperson for the PP, Alicia García, questioned him about the Amnesty Law. It was a tense government accountability session with the presence of Pedro Sánchez in the Senate. After a ten-month absence, the head of the Executive confronted the controversy surrounding the approval of the Amnesty Law in Congress - expected to occur this Thursday - and the corruption scandal in the Koldo case.

PP Spokesperson Accuses Sánchez: 'Failed Leadership,' Amnesty Controversy Unfolds

"Get off the Falcon and see what the reality of the Spanish people is. You are not here to control; you are here to be controlled. Amnesty does not fit in the Constitution; you roll out the red carpet for impunity and corruption. Amnesty is the worst corruption of all because it sells the nation for seven votes. You have failed the Spaniards. What benefits will an independence referendum have? Explain to us what political stability it can offer in this tangle of scandals," questioned the PP spokesperson in the Senate.

Sánchez Defends Record: Amnesty, Reconciliation, and Economic Management Triumphs

In response, Sánchez said, "I am the president who has appeared the most in the Senate. Since the beginning of the legislature, we have consolidated the political project we launched six years ago," Pedro Sánchez responded. He added that "amnesty is a legitimate instrument for political reconciliation" and that "this is the real policy, the policy that matters to the citizens. We are not going to talk about economic miracles. This government manages the economy better than you do," highlighting achievements of his administration.