Philippines

Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People’s Initiative

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Senate President Zubiri Raises Concerns over People's Initiative

Senate President Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ Zubiri has voiced apprehensions about the ongoing people’s initiative led by the group PIRMA and other organizations. This development, rooted in participatory democracy, allows citizens to propose constitutional amendments or enact new legislation through a signature campaign, bypassing the traditional legislative process. While the specific nature of Zubiri’s concerns and the details of the initiative are yet to be disclosed, the Senate President’s press conference indicates that this issue has stirred attention and may bear significant implications for the Philippines’ legislative process.

People’s Initiative: A Democratic Tool or a Political Maneuver?

The people’s initiative is a democratic mechanism that empowers the citizenry to propose changes to the constitution or introduce new laws. However, the recent push for Charter change, particularly the shift to a parliamentary system, has raised eyebrows. Critics argue this move is a political maneuver by House Speaker Martin Romualdez to secure the prime minister’s position once his cousin, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., steps down.

Zubiri’s Concerns and the Senate’s Stance

In the face of these developments, Zubiri has expressed concerns about the potential misuse of the people’s initiative. Pointing out the divisive nature of the proposal, he has underscored the need for vigilance against any attempts to revise the Constitution under the guise of a people’s initiative. Zubiri’s stance is echoed by several senators, including Imee Marcos, who have openly opposed the House initiative and called for investigations into the use of public funds for gathering signatures for Charter change.

President Marcos Jr.’s Response

Amidst this political turbulence, President Marcos Jr. has directed the Senate to focus on reviewing the Constitution’s economic provisions instead of pursuing Charter change through the people’s initiative. Agreeing with the Senate’s concerns, the President emphasized that the proposal was too divisive and stressed the importance of safeguarding the Constitution from potential manipulation.

Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

