Senate President Akpabio: Religion Unites, Not Divides Nigeria During Iftar

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, during an Iftar dinner with Muslim and Christian Senators, stated that religion could not divide Nigeria, emphasizing unity and shared belief in one Supreme God. The event, which coincided with both Ramadan and Easter celebrations, served as a platform for Akpabio to express his views on religious harmony and underscore the importance of working together for the nation's progress despite differences in faith.

Unity in Diversity

In a significant gathering that brought together members of both Islamic and Christian faiths, Senate President Godswill Akpabio articulated a powerful message of unity. He pointed out the simultaneous occurrence of Ramadan and Easter as a divine sign that Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, worship one Supreme God. This assertion was made in the hope of fostering a stronger bond among Nigerians, transcending religious lines for the collective benefit of the country.

Religious Harmony as a National Strengthening Tool

Akpabio's remarks at the Iftar dinner highlighted the importance of religious harmony in strengthening national unity. By inviting Christian Senators to the breaking of the fast, he set a precedent for interfaith camaraderie. This gesture not only celebrated the spirit of coexistence but also aligned with his belief that serving humanity and contributing to national progress should rise above religious differences.

Responses and Reflections

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, expressed gratitude for the inclusive invitation, recognizing it as a testament to Akpabio's caring leadership. He echoed the sentiment that such gatherings are crucial for facing national challenges with a united front. Jibrin's response reflected a collective aspiration towards transforming Nigeria into a prosperous nation, underpinned by mutual respect and understanding across religious divides.

This shared meal and the messages exchanged serve as a reminder of the underlying unity that can propel Nigeria forward, despite the diversity of its people. As leaders and citizens reflect on Akpabio's words, the hope is that such acts of unity become more commonplace, weaving a stronger social fabric for the nation's future.