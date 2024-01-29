Senate Majority PAC Commits Hefty Financial Support for Tester, Rosen's Re-election Campaigns

With the 2024 general election looming, the Senate Majority PAC, a prominent Democratic group focusing on Senate races, is gearing up for a high-stakes political battle. The organization has pledged significant financial support for the reelection campaigns of Democratic Senators Jon Tester of Montana and Jacky Rosen of Nevada. This move includes committing $27 million and $36 million respectively, for ad reservations in the two states. These advertisements will begin airing later in the summer, a strategic decision aimed at securing lower rates and crucial air time in key markets.

Strategizing for a Tough Senate Map

The Senate Majority PAC's commitment comes in light of the challenging Senate map Democrats will be confronting in the 2024 election. The goal of these early reservations is to fortify Democrats' narrow Senate majority, with the hope that other leading Senate groups will follow suit and invest millions to support the cause. Notably, the Montana Senate race has already attracted significant ad spending, with Tester raising $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

JB Poersch's Confidence in Incumbent Democrats

JB Poersch, the president of the Senate Majority PAC, has expressed confidence in the positions of the incumbent Democrats. He has criticized their Republican counterparts, adding fuel to the already heated political atmosphere. The PAC, which raised over $37 million in the first half of 2023 and reported having $24.7 million in cash on hand, is set to release further details on their finances soon.

Additional Investments & Challenges Ahead

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has also announced substantial investments in ground game operations to support Tester and Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio. However, the road to victory might not be smooth. Polls indicate varying leads for the Democratic incumbents, with races in states such as West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Arizona presenting additional challenges. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is maintaining neutrality in the GOP primary in Ohio, where several candidates are competing, including Bernie Moreno who is endorsed by former President Trump. The Senate Majority PAC, on the other hand, has not commented on the report.