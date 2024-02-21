Senate Investigates Cement Price Surge, Seeks Construction Sector Solutions

Imagine the foundation of your future home, the walls that would hold laughter and memories, becoming an unattainable dream. For many citizens, this is not just a fear but a burgeoning reality as cement, the cornerstone of construction, sees an unprecedented price surge. In a decisive move, the Senate has launched an investigation into the rising costs of cement and other building materials, suspecting market manipulation and monopolistic practices at play. This inquiry, led by Senator Francis Fadahunsi, seeks not only answers but solutions to a crisis that threatens the very blueprint of national development.

The construction sector, vital for infrastructure and economic growth, is in turmoil. A staggering increase in the price of cement — from N5,500 to N14,000 per bag — and iron rods, from N8,500 to N17,000, has put a halt to countless projects, from critical infrastructure to the humble dreams of homeownership. The government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has proposed the importation of cement as a temporary fix. Yet, this suggestion has sparked a broader debate about the sustainability of relying on local production versus the benefits of opening the market to foreign competitors.

The heart of this issue lies in the raw materials for cement, which are 100% locally sourced. This fact makes the steep price hike both suspicious and perplexing, leading to speculation about market manipulation or monopolistic practices among the few but powerful cement manufacturers in the country.

Voices from the Ground

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, voices a common frustration, pointing out the detrimental impact of these price surges on housing delivery — a priority of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. "This represents a 100% rise, and it is not only on cement. We have also seen near-record high escalations in the prices of other building materials," Dangiwa lamented, highlighting the domino effect on housing affordability and construction sustainability.

Senator Oyelola Ashiru, the initiator of the Senate motion, emphasizes the construction industry's critical role in national development. "The recent trend of an almost daily increase in the price of the product has severely hampered progress in various developmental endeavors across the country," Ashiru stated, underlining the urgency of the Senate's investigation.

The Senate's decisive action to probe into the cement crisis signals a critical juncture. With the Committee on Industries at the helm, the investigation aims to ensure that cement manufacturing companies adhere to fair market practices and desist from anti-competitive pricing. The outcome of this probe could redefine the landscape of the construction industry, potentially opening the market to more competition and ultimately, making housing and construction more affordable for the average citizen.