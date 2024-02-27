Senate Investigates Mombasa's Sh54M Pre-Polls Fund Disbursement Without Security

The Senate watchdog committee has turned its focus to the Mombasa County Government, delving into the expenditure of Sh54 million from the Mombasa County Consolidated Revolving Fund, which was disbursed to various groups in the absence of loan agreements or security just before the 2022 elections. This scrutiny came to light during the questioning of Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir by the Senate County Public Investments and Special Funds Committee, which is chaired by Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi. The committee is examining the financial statements of three county funds for the fiscal years ending June 30, 2020, and 2022, amidst concerns over lack of accountability and potential misuse of the funds for election campaigns.

Advertisment

Questions of Accountability and Oversight

During the session, senators, including Narok Senator Ledama Olekina and Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, expressed their concerns over the dispersal of funds without proper oversight, raising the alarm over the potential misuse of public funds for electoral purposes. Governor Nassir acknowledged the challenges in recovering the disbursed funds without the involvement of a financial institution and highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce new regulations aimed at better management of county funds. Moreover, the lack of comprehensive financial reports from Mombasa County and the absence of proper legislation for the County Alcoholic Drinks Control Fund were criticized by the Controller of Budget, underscoring systemic issues in fund management and reporting.

Legislative and Recovery Efforts

Advertisment

In response to these challenges, Governor Nassir mentioned that legislation is underway to enhance the management of county funds, ensuring stricter accountability and efficient fund recovery mechanisms. This move is part of a broader effort to align county financial management practices with national laws and standards, addressing the discrepancies highlighted by the Senate committee. Furthermore, the committee has directed the governor to provide a detailed plan for the recovery of the Kshs. 54 million in outstanding loans within 60 days, emphasizing the need for immediate action to safeguard public funds.

Implications for Governance and Public Trust

The investigation into the Mombasa County Government's fund management practices sheds light on the critical issues of accountability, transparency, and the rule of law in county governance. As the Senate committee continues its scrutiny, the outcomes of this investigation could have significant implications for the improvement of financial governance at the county level across Kenya. By addressing these challenges head-on, there is an opportunity to restore public trust and ensure that county funds are managed responsibly and for the benefit of the community.

This situation highlights the importance of robust legislative frameworks and oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse of public funds and to foster a culture of accountability and transparency within county governments. As Mombasa County takes steps towards rectifying these issues, it serves as a crucial case study for other counties in enhancing their financial management practices and legislative alignments to prevent similar incidents in the future.