Senate Grills DENR on Unauthorized Structures in Protected Areas: Chocolate Hills and Mount Apo Under Spotlight

During a recent Senate committee hearing, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) officials faced intense scrutiny over the approval of structures within protected areas, spotlighting Captain's Peak Resort in the Chocolate Hills of Bohol and various resorts encroaching upon Mount Apo's sanctity. The hearing exposed significant governance lapses and the mismanagement of protected landscapes, raising questions about the integrity of conservation efforts in the Philippines.

Loopholes in Governance Exposed

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga revealed that local barangay officials, rather than the DENR, dominate the Protected Areas and Management Boards (PAMB), which are responsible for approving permit applications for development within protected zones. This revelation came to light as senators questioned the procedural anomalies allowing the construction of resorts in areas like Chocolate Hills and Mount Apo, where commercial development is strictly prohibited. Senator Nancy Binay highlighted the procedural oversight, noting that a PAMB can only convene upon the DENR's approval of its agenda, questioning the effectiveness of the DENR's oversight in these crucial matters.

Mount Apo's Resorts: A Case of Negligence?

The senators' inquiry also delved into the case of a "twin resort" near Mount Apo, fined a mere P50,000 despite proceeding with construction without the necessary Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC). Senators, including Raffy Tulfo, questioned the leniency of penalties and the apparent lack of enforcement of existing environmental laws. The discussion pointed to a broader issue of accountability and the need for stricter enforcement of regulations to protect the nation's natural heritage.

Future Directions: Stricter Policies and Oversight

The Senate's probe into the unauthorized developments within protected areas has sparked a nationwide discussion on conservation priorities and governance. With the legislative body considering stricter policies to prevent future violations, there is a growing consensus on the need for a more robust framework to ensure the protection of the Philippines' natural landscapes. The involvement of local barangay officials in development plans, as highlighted by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, suggests a need for a more collaborative approach to conservation, ensuring that development does not come at the expense of environmental preservation.

As the Senate Committee on Environment plans to expand its probe to other protected areas where structures have been built, the controversy surrounding the Chocolate Hills and Mount Apo resorts serves as a critical juncture for environmental governance in the Philippines. It underscores the urgent need for a reevaluation of conservation policies and a stronger commitment to safeguarding the country's invaluable natural resources against unchecked development.