Senate Democrats Urge Biden: Expedite Lawful Status for Migrants to Prevent Deportations

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and 17 other Senate Democrats, have taken a significant step towards advocating for undocumented immigrants in the United States. In a compelling move, they sent a letter to President Joe Biden, urging his administration to accelerate the process of granting lawful status to migrants, thereby shielding them from the looming threat of deportation, particularly under a potential future Trump administration.

Urgent Appeal for Administrative Relief

The letter underscores the critical need for swift administrative action to provide 'relief' to hundreds of thousands of immigrants at risk of deportation. Highlighting the profound contributions of undocumented immigrants to the U.S. economy, including an estimated $9.7 billion in federal and state taxes and over $11 billion in Social Security contributions in 2019, the senators argue for the necessity of such measures. This move is not only aimed at protecting the migrants but also at safeguarding the American economy and the familial structures that could be devastated by mass deportations.

Proposals for Streamlining Processes

The senators have laid out specific recommendations for Biden's administration. These include expediting the processing of green card applications for undocumented immigrants married to U.S. citizens, which currently face significant delays, with a median processing time of 42 months. Additionally, they suggest improving the pathway for immigrants under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to obtain green cards through employer sponsorship and streamlining the process for undocumented family caregivers to apply for cancellation of removal orders. These steps, they argue, are essential for supporting American families and communities that rely on these immigrants.

Looking Towards the Future

As the letter garners attention, it reflects a broader conversation on the need for comprehensive immigration reform in the United States. The senators' call to action underscores a crucial moment for Biden's administration to take decisive steps towards protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation, while also recognizing their invaluable contributions to the country. The outcomes of these proposed administrative actions could significantly impact the lives of millions of undocumented immigrants and their families, marking a pivotal moment in U.S. immigration policy.