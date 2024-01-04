en English
Politics

Senate Democrats Criticize Biden’s Unilateral Israel Arms Sale, Urge De-escalation in Ongoing Conflict

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
In a notable display of dissent, key Senate Democrats are openly criticizing President Biden for the recent approval of arms sales to the Israeli military, a move that circumvented Congressional approval. Expressing their discontent, some of Biden’s closest allies in the Senate are calling for a reconsideration of this decision, citing concerns about the ongoing conflict and advocating for a diplomatic resolution. In addition to their objections over the arms sale process, these Democrats are urging Israeli leaders to actively engage in efforts to de-escalate the prolonged and intense hostilities that have persisted for months. The rift within the Democratic ranks underscores the complexity and sensitivity surrounding U.S. foreign policy decisions in the Middle East.

The Biden administration has approved a second arms sale to Israel, bypassing the need for congressional approval. The sale, worth over $147 million, includes equipment such as fuses, charges, and primers necessary for 155 mm shells. This marks the second time in less than a month that the administration has maneuvered around Congress to approve a weapons sale to Israel, raising concerns about potential misuse of U.S.-supplied arms in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Emergency Authority and Bypassing Congress

The administration has used a provision in the Arms Export Control Act to bypass Congress, selling Israel over 50,000 explosive rounds. Despite calls for transparency and accountability from Senate Democrats, the State Department defended the sale, citing Israel’s security and U.S. national interests. However, this decision has been met with resistance, with critics arguing that it undermines transparency and weakens accountability.

Concerns Over Civilian Casualties in Gaza

The administration’s decision comes amidst escalating conflict in Gaza, with a rising death toll and thousands displaced. There is increased pressure from U.S. officials on Israel to ease up on attacks in Gaza and focus on targeting Hamas while minimizing civilian casualties. Human rights groups have urged the U.S. and other nations to impose an arms embargo on Israel due to the devastating humanitarian crisis.

Rifts within the U.S. and New Volatility in the Middle East

The recent arms sales have led to pronounced rifts within the U.S., especially regarding the intensity of the fighting in Gaza. Meanwhile, the Middle East faces new volatility with the killing of a top Hamas official in Beirut and a deadly explosion in Iran, which the U.S. suspects might have been carried out by ISIS. At this point, there is no evidence to suggest Israel’s involvement in the Iran explosion. The U.S. is also set to reopen four legal crossings along the southern border, closed earlier due to an increase in migrant encounters.

Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

