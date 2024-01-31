Senate Confirms Joseph Goffman as EPA's Air Chief Amid Regulatory Concerns

In a close vote of 50-49, the Senate has confirmed Joseph Goffman, President Joe Biden's nominee for assistant administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Air and Radiation. Despite bipartisan concerns over the Biden administration's climate change rulemaking, particularly a rule to regulate emissions from fossil fuel plants, Goffman's confirmation marks a significant victory for the administration.

Regulatory Concerns

Expectations are high that the new rule could expedite the closure of coal plants, a source of much contention. This concern has been the driving force behind the previous stalling of Goffman's nomination. The EPA office that Goffman is set to lead holds substantial influence, issuing regulations on air quality, energy efficiency, and climate change. It has, however, encountered substantial opposition from Republicans and industry groups.

Political Opposition

Goffman, who has been serving as the acting head of the office since 2021, faced opposition within his own ranks. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted against Goffman, aligning with his well-documented opposition to EPA nominees given his concern over the potential impact of EPA regulations on West Virginia's coal industry. Further, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) sought assurances concerning the use of funds from the Inflation Reduction Act for residential solar power access before casting his vote in favor of Goffman.

Controversies and Confirmation

In the face of all these challenges, Goffman's path to confirmation was not without controversy. The EPA's internal watchdog investigated him over a potential ethics pledge violation involving contact with Harvard officials. This was due to Goffman's previous affiliation with Harvard Law School's environmental law program. Despite these hurdles, Goffman's confirmation comes after a period where the EPA had only one Senate-confirmed air chief over the last decade, signaling a potentially new direction for the agency and its approach to environmental regulation.