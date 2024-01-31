Senate Confirms Joseph Goffman as Assistant Administrator of EPA's Office of Air and Radiation

After an intense round of Senate voting, Joseph Goffman has secured his position as the assistant administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Office of Air and Radiation. The vote, which split the Senate down the middle, ended in a 50-49 victory for Goffman.

Pending Nomination and the Role

Goffman has been in an acting role, effectively leading the office since January 2021. His formal nomination, however, only came about in March 2022. As an instrumental entity within the EPA, this office is tasked with developing critical regulations pertaining to climate and clean air. Among the regulations under its purview are those targeting carbon emissions from power plants and vehicles. It is also anticipated that the office will soon unveil more stringent regulations on soot pollution.

Partisan Divide and Opposition

Goffman's confirmation was not without obstacles. The Senate's close partisan divide cast a shadow of uncertainty over the process, with Senator Joe Manchin publicly expressing his opposition. The core of Manchin's disagreement lies in the energy policy, specifically the regulations on power plants that Goffman's office was formulating.

Goffman’s Experience

Goffman brings a wealth of experience to his new role, including previous work on climate and air quality issues during the Obama administration. He also served with the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, where he significantly contributed to amendments to the Clean Air Act aimed at addressing acid rain. His past roles have equipped him with the knowledge and expertise to steer the EPA's Office of Air and Radiation effectively.

Despite facing opposition from figures like West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who criticized Goffman's regulatory measures and involvement in problematic proposals during his tenure with the EPA, Goffman has shown resilience. His role in developing former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan and the EPA air office's recent release of new stringent emissions standards on American-made vehicles, underline his commitment to tackling climate change.